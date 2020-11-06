BRANDT, Martin Bernard "Marty" Age 96 of Tiverton, RI, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Cherished husband, father and grandfather, Marty, who devoted his 96 years to family and making friends, suffered a recent fall and broken hip. He died shortly thereafter in hospice, while listening to oft told stories. He outlived his beloved wife and soul mate, Ruth Cook Brandt, by six years. Boston born, Martin Bernard Brandt (1924) was the only child of Henry and Ceil (Rosing) Brandt. He entered Tufts University at age 16 and graduated in mechanical engineering (1944), going immediately to midshipman school at Columbia University, graduating there as a navy ensign in 1945. He served as a navigator and fire officer, in China and the Pacific. He continued in the naval reserves until 1956. After the war, he joined his father at the Joseph Pollack manufacturing company in Boston. As a sales engineer he identified new markets, helped design an innovative and successful array of automotive devices, including the backup alarm and gas tank switching valves for trucks. Over the course of his 40 year career he accrued several patents, numerous important contributions to the company's success, and evolved into the role of corporate director, retiring at age 62. Marty and Ruth were married for 62 years and raised three children in Needham, MA: Dale of Pepperell, MA, Laurel who died at a young age, and Jeffrey, married to Patricia Roka, and with two children, Luce and Eli, of Hamilton, MA. Ruth and Marty had a lovely, lengthy, and busy retirement on Aquidneck Island. Marty was active in the community, including Portsmouth Library trustee, usher at Newport tennis matches, US Business Small Business Administration, and Meals on Wheels. Marty is known for his cheerful and generous ways, quick smile, and as an avid conversationalist with fondly exaggerated stories. Once the threat of COVID-19 subsides we hope to gather friends and family to share stories, which Marty would have enjoyed immensely. This month the family will have a small private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Meals on Wheels. Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, for online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com
. View the online memorial for Martin Bernard "Marty" BRANDT