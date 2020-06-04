|
FOSTER, Martin C. Of Belmont, June 2, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia A. Connolly. Survived by his children Kate Foster and her husband Joseph Shannon and Kris Foster and her husband Stephen Troiano, all of Belmont, his grandchildren Maureen, Grady and Aidan, his siblings Ellen Varella, Francis Foster and Susanne Collins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private. A Celebration of Marty's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Martin C. Foster and Patricia A. Connolly Building Fund, New England School Law/Boston, 154 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 5 to June 7, 2020