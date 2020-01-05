|
FITZHENRY, Martin E. Age 75, a lifelong resident of Dedham, MA, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Elmer J. Fitzhenry and the late Eleanor L. Fitzhenry. He is survived by longtime girlfriend Dorothy Perry of Dedham and daughter Kim. Also daughter Wendy Fitzhenry and grandchildren Dean and Melanie Fitzhenry of St. John's, Newfoundland. Marty graduated from Dedham High School and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Marty is a veteran of the US Navy and a retired Detective of the Dedham Police Department, as well as a proud member of the O Gauge Railroading Community. Marty also leaves behind many cousins with cherished memories, friends, car guys and his model railroading companions. Funeral Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020