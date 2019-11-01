Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTIN EPSTEIN

MARTIN EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Martin Of Watertown, formerly of Newtonville, entered into rest on October 31, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Marsha (Halperin) Epstein. Devoted father of Peter Epstein and his wife, Gaëtane and Robert Epstein and his partner, Heather. Cherished grandfather of Mäx and Lüna. Loving brother of the late Frances Epstein. A funeral service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 PM. Following the service, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Doug Horst and Maureen Phillips. Interment will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 AM at Sharon Gardens in Valhalla, NY, following which family and friends will gather at the home of Lucy Halperin Zaro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's memory may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
