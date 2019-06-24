|
WALSH, Martin F. "Matty" Of Dorchester, native of Callowfeenish, Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland. June 24, 2019. Husband of Margaret "Mary" (McCarrick) Walsh. Father of Una Connolly (Michael) of Effort, PA, Margaret M. "Peggy" Carroll (Christopher), Barbara A. Walsh and Kathleen T. Walsh, all of Dorchester; grandfather of Kristina, Kathleen and Ciara Carroll and Erin Connolly; brother of Sr. Mary Walsh of San Antonio, TX, Bridget Christopher of Braintree, Sally Noding of England, and the late Joseph, Thomas, Patrick and John Walsh, Kate Cotter, Barbara Carroll, Ann Davis, and Peggy King; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Matty's life by gathering for Calling Hours in Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, June 27th from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Memorials in his name may be made to Steward Hospice, 30 Perwald St., Westwood, MA 02090. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit jmurphyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019