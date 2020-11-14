1/
MARTIN FRANCIS "MARTY" O'ROURKE
O'ROURKE, Martin Francis "Marty" Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington, Nov. 12. Beloved husband of Beverly D. (Gates). Loving father of Shawn of Woburn and Keith of Pelham, NH. Proud grandfather of Callie, Samantha & Delaney O'Rourke. Beloved son of Francis "Sonny" and Carole O'Rourke of ME, formerly of Burlington. Brother of Sharon Pivonka & her husband Kim of Chelmsford. Father-in-law of Wendy O'Rourke and Ashlyn Gilchrist. Marty is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt.128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For directions, obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
