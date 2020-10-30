KOSTINIERIS, Martin George Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, at the age of 79. Martin was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he lived during his childhood before moving to Boston with his late Mother Bess Vasillias Kostinieris and late Father John Kostinieris. As a young boy and during his teenage years, he spent summers in Johnstown staying close to his large Greek family, all while working in his grandfather John's restaurant. Martin loved to travel, including during his younger years, traveling to Europe, where both his parents were born. Martin is a graduate of Brookline High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he trained as a sharpshooter in 1963, while stationed in South Carolina. Martin worked many years as a meat cutter for Stop and Shop and BJ's before retiring from BJ's in 2015. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his grandchildren and watching his favorite cooking shows. He was Papa to Victoria, Joey, Anthony, Nicolette and Dominic. He was often overheard teaching life lessons to his grandchildren who he loved so much. He was loved by his daughters Kate Scola of Braintree and Kristina Ziniti of Weymouth. Martin cherished the relationships he shared with his daughters, especially as adults, when they grew families of their own. Martin was the brother of the late Cindy Kostinieris and son of late John and Bess (Vasillias) Kostinieris. A devoted father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, Martin will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com View the online memorial for Martin George KOSTINIERIS