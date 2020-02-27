|
RABINOVITZ, Martin H. Of Brookline, passed away peacefully at home on his 94th birthday, February 26, 2020. His loving wife of more than 71 years, Connie Rabinovitz, was by his side. Marty is also survived by his children Jeremy Rabinovitz and his wife Kathy Savits, Joseph Rabinovitz and his fiancée Barbara Winter, and Samuel Ross. He was the beloved grandfather of Eliana Rabinovitz, Rachel Rabinovitz, David Ross (Jane), Rachel Edelman (Zachary),Dani Comart (Andrea) and Jamie Caamano (Gus) and great-grandfather of Mia Rose Caamano. Marty was the son of David and Lillian Rabinovitz and cherished brother of five late siblings, Jack Ross (Mildred), Louis Rabinovitz (Libbye), Mike Ross (Sylvia), FredRoss (Dorothy), and Janet (Sooky) Quint (survived by her husband Sidney). He was the devoted uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews across three generations and a loyal friend to many. Marty earned his B.A. in European History from Harvard University and his Masters degree in Education from Yeshiva University. During World War II, he served as a U.S. Army Private First Class. Services at Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard Street, Brookline at 11:30am on Friday, February 28. Burial at Custom Tailors Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shivah will be observed at 7pm on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 in the community room at 1550 Beacon Street, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020