GRILLO, Martin J. Of Nashua, age 82, died peacefully June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire M. (Puccio) Martin was born in Watertown, MA and was the son of the late John and Josephine Grillo. He proudly served his country in the United Sates Navy for over 30 years. He retired as an Aviation Storekeeper Chief in 1986. For many years, he worked as a technical engineer for control data. After that he owned a small business for many years before retiring. In his free time , he enjoyed spending time with his family. Marty also enjoyed going to the race track. Over the years he had owned several horses. Martin is survived by his daughter, Corrine Clark and her partner Paul Hall and grandson Kyle Clark of Hudson, NH; his three stepsons, Louis and Rosalie Puccio of Amesbury, Richard and Cheryl Chambers of Texas, and Ronald Chambers of Louisiana. He is also survived by his sister Mary Dudley of Nashua and his brother John Grillo of Minnesota, as well as several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martin's name to www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to Martin's Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 10th at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH. Interment and presentation of military honors will take place at 12:30pm in the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH. View the online memorial for Martin J. GRILLO