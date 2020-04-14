Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTIN J. JUGES

JUGES, Martin J. Of Worcester: Martin J. Juges, 61, formerly of Hanna Rd., died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Millbury. He leaves his sister, Thalia M. Fleming of Shrewsbury; his brother, William F. Juges, Jr. and his wife Mary of Northbridge; two nieces; numerous cousins; and his best friend of many years, Chip Brown. He was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late William F. Juges, Sr. and Rita M. (Kroll) Juges and was a graduate of St. John's High School and Worcester State College. Marty worked as a computer specialist at the Quincy Office of State Street Financial for many years. He enjoyed reading and will be remembered for his generosity. Due to the current pandemic, a Private Funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Marty will be buried with his parents at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. There are no calling hours. The family suggests donations in memory of Marty be made to St. Bernard's Food Pantry, 236 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share your thoughts and memories with the family online, please visit www.kellyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
