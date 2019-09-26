|
|
KEADY, Martin J. "Chip" Of Fairhaven, formerly of Belmont and Watertown, passed away September 25th. Son of the late Martin and Frances Keady. Brother of Patricia Loughran and her husband Michael of Stoughton and Timothy Keady and his wife Sabrina of Lexington, NC. Uncle of Chris Loughran and his wife Pamela of Canton, Michelle Sanders and her husband Marc of W. Roxbury, Brian Loughran and his wife Michelle of Norwood, Michael Loughran, Jr. and his wife Marie of Canton and Sean Keady of N.C. Also survived by his close friends of 40 years, Debra Tolstog and her husband Michael of Fairhaven. Also survived by 10 grandnieces and nephews and many close friends. Funeral Services private. Chip was a longtime employee of the Perkins School for the Blind. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019