Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN KEADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN J. "CHIP" KEADY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN J. "CHIP" KEADY Obituary
KEADY, Martin J. "Chip" Of Fairhaven, formerly of Belmont and Watertown, passed away September 25th. Son of the late Martin and Frances Keady. Brother of Patricia Loughran and her husband Michael of Stoughton and Timothy Keady and his wife Sabrina of Lexington, NC. Uncle of Chris Loughran and his wife Pamela of Canton, Michelle Sanders and her husband Marc of W. Roxbury, Brian Loughran and his wife Michelle of Norwood, Michael Loughran, Jr. and his wife Marie of Canton and Sean Keady of N.C. Also survived by his close friends of 40 years, Debra Tolstog and her husband Michael of Fairhaven. Also survived by 10 grandnieces and nephews and many close friends. Funeral Services private. Chip was a longtime employee of the Perkins School for the Blind. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now