LUNDY, Martin J. Age 87, of Woburn, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Patrice (Montrone) Lundy. Devoted father of Martin J. Lundy, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Walpole, Margaret M. Lundy Stebbins of Lexington, and John R. Lundy and his wife Andrea of Hingham. Cherished grandfather of Kathleen and Tara Lundy, Raymond Stebbins, Jr., and Michael and Rachael Lundy. Predeceased by his brothers James of Brighton and Thomas of Stoneham and his sister Rita Voner of Wilmington. Also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Lundy of Brighton and Mary Jane Lundy of Stoneham, as well as several nieces and nephews. Marty was born and raised in Brighton. Son of the late Bridgid "Bessie" (Kelly) Lundy and Martin Lundy. Graduate of Brighton High School Class of 1950. He worked for the MBTA for thirty years and was a member of the Boston Carmen's Union. Services are private through Gormley Funeral Services in WEST ROXBURY. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020
