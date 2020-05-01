Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
More Obituaries for MARTIN MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN J. MORAN

MARTIN J. MORAN Obituary
MORAN, Martin J. Age 95 of Brighton, formerly of Elm Hill, County Galway, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2020. Beloved Husband of Monica (Delacey) Moran, devoted father of Richard, Patricia and Maureen of Brighton. Brother of the late Margaret "Peggy" Carty of Newton, Kathleen Lawless and Tommy Moran of Brighton, Molly, John, Nora, Eddie, Annie, Mickey, Packie, Bridie, and Sadie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were provided by Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home. Private burial was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martin may be made to the Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren St., Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
