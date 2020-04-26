Home

MARTIN J. SULLIVAN


1949 - 2020
SULLIVAN, Martin J. Age 71, of Westfield, formerly of Taunton, passed away on April 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband for 41 years of Janet (Sablock) Sullivan. Born in Boston, MA on March 2, 1949 the son of late Joseph P. and Ruth L. (Whelan) Sullivan. He was the loving father of James M. Sullivan of Springfield, MA and Brigitte A. (Sullivan) Daniel and her husband Joshua of Southampton, MA. Stepfather to Stephen A. Spinosa and his wife Deanna of Wilmington, MA. Loving grandfather of Nicolas, Kelsey, Jillian, Caroline and Victoria. Brother of the late Joseph Sullivan of West Roxbury, MA, Gerard Sullivan of Sharron, MA, Ruth Schepis of Mansfield, MA and Paul Sullivan of Marco Island, FL. Martin received his Bachelor's degree from Boston State College in 1971. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1971-77. Martin was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Raynham, MA #10289. Visiting Hours: Arrangements are private. A Celebration of his Life will be at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020
