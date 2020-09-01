THOMAS, Martin J. Age 69, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the longtime partner of Deborah Ramos of Taunton. Born in Brockton and raised in Sharon, he was a graduate of Sharon High School, Class of 1970. Marty was a longtime resident of Sharon prior to living in Middleboro for the past 4 years and Plymouth for 4 years. He worked as a Truck Driver for Waste Solutions in Rochester for many years, retiring in 2015. He was a longtime horse owner and enjoyed taking care of his animals with much devotion and care. Horseback riding was one of his favorite things to do in his spare time. He was a friend of Bill W. Marty also took pleasure in playing horseshoes, and was passionate about golfing, fishing and WWE Wrestling. Son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Fallon) Thomas, he was the loving brother to Carol A. Collett and her husband William of Brockton, John "Chuck" Thomas and his longtime companion Catherine Cronin of Sharon, the late Rita Fontes and her surviving husband Joe of Sharon, the late Francis Thomas and wife Jenny and Donna Mancini and her husband Richard. He was also the devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) STOUGHTON on Thursday from 10AM - 12 Noon with Funeral Prayers to follow at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Please note COVID 19 restrictions will be in force throughout the services. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in Martin's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Leukemia Research Fund, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Obit and guestbook at farleyfh.com
