|
|
BECKWITH, Martin Joel Age 80, of Stoneham on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 40 years of Joyce Evers Beckwith. Cherished father of Stacy Beckwith of Northfield, MN, Andrea (Piers) Merrick of Washington, DC, Noah Beckwith of Singapore and Stefan Evers of Shrewsbury, MA. Adored grandfather of Ethan and Max Evers and Jules Merrick. Loving brother of Dorothy Tauber of Mt. Kisco, NY, Barbara Alpert of Longmeadow, MA and brother-in-law of the late James (Barbara) Finger of Melrose and Robert (Cheryl) Finger of Sarasota, FL. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and cousins. A 1958 graduate of Newton High School and a Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude graduate of Harvard (class of 1962), Marty was a varsity track star in the high jump, winning many championships on the state, regional and national levels, and placing 4th in the 1960 US Olympic tryouts. After Harvard, he continued his graduate work at Columbia University and had a successful career as an international banker with Citi Bank in Venezuela and the Caribbean, the Bank of Chicago in Spain, Credit Lyonnais in NYC and as a Financial Advisor for American Express in Boston. Funeral arrangements are private. Contributions in Marty's memory may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020