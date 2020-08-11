|
KEELER, Martin Joseph Most recently of Marlborough and longtime resident of Needham. Martin Keeler, known to everyone as "Bud," was born in New York, NY on February 28, 1929 and died on August 11, 2020. He was 91 years old. Bud was the beloved husband of Margaret Keeler for 67 years, and loving father of John and his late wife Kathryn of Needham, James and his wife Janet of Needham, Margaret Ann and her husband Robert Van Andel of Boxborough, Patrick and his wife Connie Sebastian of Bradford, Theresa and her husband Michael Jamieson of Reading, and Kathleen and her husband James Bryski of Danville, CA. Bud also leaves his 14 beloved grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Charles Keeler and his wife Julianna of Sunnyvale, CA, sister-in-law Mary O'Toole of Farmingdale, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers, John and Eugene Keeler. An Army veteran, Bud retired from his career at Raytheon Company, where he worked in both Massachusetts and Saudi Arabia. In his spare time, Bud was a keen physicist and writer. Well into his 80's, Bud was also an avid motorcycle rider. Until last month, Bud did the New York Times crossword puzzle daily, in ink. Unfortunately due to the current constraints imposed by the COVID-19 virus, the family is unable to hold a Memorial Service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's name to Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020