MANNING, Martin Joseph Age 68, passed away on February 28, 2019 at home in Woodbridge, VA after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving daughters, Anna Manning and Sarah Manning of Woodbridge. Devoted and cherished brother of Paul (Eileen) of Medford, MA, Margaret "Peggy" of Belmont, MA, Mark (Mary) of Del Rio, TX and Stephen (Lori) of Belmont, MA. He was Dear Uncle Marty to several nephews and their children. Martin was born in Boston, grew up in Belmont and spent his adult life in Woodbridge, VA. He was the oldest child of the late Martin and Margaret (Lenihan) Manning. He was a graduate of Boston College and received his Masters of Library Science from Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Over the course of 44 years as a research librarian and archivist for the State Department, Martin received many commendations and served as a mentor to many. Martin was a published author of books on a variety of topics, from herbs to propaganda to sports history. His lifelong enjoyment of music was reflected by his membership in a Virginia barbershop quartet group, the Bull Run Troubadours. He loved history and had a particular interest in the English monarchy, Victorian England, the Boston crime families and the political issues of today. As a member of the Popular Culture Association and an acknowledged expert about World Fairs and Americana, he served as a judge for National History Day, both locally in Massachusetts and nationally in Washington, DC. Marty loved his family, his friends, his career and the city of his birth. He will be greatly missed. After a private interment, a Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Mt. Auburn Memorial Post, 688 Huron Ave., Cambridge, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019