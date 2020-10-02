KANTROVITZ, Martin Age 79, passed away September 27, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born January 28, 1941, the second child of Gabriel and Vera Kantrovitz. Marty grew up in a Jewish section of Mattapan and went on to attend Roxbury Memorial, Northeastern University and later Boston University, where he studied law. He went on to practice with his father and brother before forming his own law practice, and in later years partnering with his son. In over 50 years of practicing law, Marty was a tireless advocate for the poor and downtrodden, including the landmark case that held landlords responsible for the lead poisoning of young tenants. He was also a proud, sustaining member of the National Lawyers Guild, with whom he fought passionately for social justice over many years. Marty coached his children's sports teams, guided moot court teams at Trinity Catholic Church and to friends and colleagues was someone who always wanted to help by sharing what he knew. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Sheriden, sister Ellen Chella, brother, Sherwin Kantrovitz, and children Pamela Johnson, Suzanne Belanger, Julie Bertram, Michael Kantrovitz and Larisa Kantrovitz. A Memorial Service for Marty will be held in the Boston area at a date to be determined.