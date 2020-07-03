Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTIN KOON BOVEY


1928 - 2020
BOVEY Martin Koon Jr. Of Wayzata, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Abbott NW hospital on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 92. He was better known as Jim.

Jim was born in Boston, MA in 1928 to Martin Koon Bovey and Eleanor Hope Bovey and spent his early years growing up in Concord, MA. He also spent many summers at his grandparent's house on Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata.

Jim graduated from Hotchkiss School in Connecticut, where he set several track records during his last year at the school. He attended film school in NYC and the University of Minnesota. At the university, he was on the ski team and was eventually a ranked skier in the U.S. One year he, along with his son and daughter, won the national family challenge in Snowbird, Utah.

Jim was an avid photographer and started selling black and white stills at age seven when he received a vest pocket Kodak from his Grandmother Bovey. For 15 years, he won still prizes in 75 International Salons of Photography. In his 20's, he moved to 30 minute movies with his father, including National Audubon lecture color movies, Conservation and the National Parks, All Star baseball games, World Series baseball games and two official Winter Olympics ski films. His last movie was the prize winning, The Minnesota Story.

Jim possessed a warm and engaging manner that would quickly put people at ease. He took great interest in learning about people's interests, hobbies and careers. Jim was also a gifted and versatile athlete on the ski slopes, tennis court and golf course. He especially enjoyed imparting his knowledge and sharing his techniques to help younger people improve their athletic skills as well. Jim's photographic interests showcased his profound love of nature and sensitivity to light. His children and grandchildren fondly recall the strength and vitality he imparted upon them and others in addition to the emotional support he provided throughout their lives.

Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Wiz," whom he married on a mountaintop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 2002. He is also survived by his daughter, Hilary (Tony Steers) of Concord and Chatham, MA, Lily (Jim Burns) of Woodstock, VT, and Jennifer (Andrew Greenblatt) of Chatham, MA; and daughter-in-law, Pam Bovey. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles, last year. Also survived by his grandchildren, Henry, Maggie, Jonas, Nathaniel, Emma, Cameron and Olivia. Three stepsons survive him in Minnesota, Clay (Cathy), Tim and John Webb.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
