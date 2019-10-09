|
CARTER, Martin L. Age 51, of Lowell, died Oct. 3rd following a long courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Fall River and was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy Carter, Sr. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, PA, and Boston University. Martin was employed as a Senior Analyst by Manulife Financial/John Hancock in Boston. He is survived by his wife Ebony (Brathwaite) Carter, his daughter, Day'Shanna Carter; his two sisters, Loretta Carter and Malissa Christeson, both of Lowell, and a brother, Charles Carter, Jr. and his wife Beth of Gilmanton, NH, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martin's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouelette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, LOWELL on Fri. from 4 to 8 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tues. at 11 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574. For condolences, directions and the entire obituary, visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019