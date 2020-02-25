|
|
SHAPIRO, Martin Lewis Age 95, of Ashland, formerly of Needham, Reading, and N. Falmouth, passed away Monday, Feb. 24th after a period of declining health. Son of the late Harry and Annie (Stone) Shapiro. Husband of the late Judith (Dunn) Shapiro. Martin worked as an electronic engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base for many years. He served his country honorably in the European Theatre during WWII.
Survived by four children; Dawn Ringel and her husband Maurice of
Needham; Ron Escobar Shapiro and his husband German Alexi Escobar of
Medford; Laurie Shapiro of Jamaica Plain; and Evan Shapiro of Ashland,
granddaughter, Emily Ringel, and sisters-in-law, Sandra Porr and Myra Dunn. He was predeceased by his infant son, Shalom Shapiro and sister, Marilyn Fox.
Service to be held Wednesday, Feb. 26th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Shiva arrangements will be announced at a later date. Donations in Martin's name may be made to Congregation B'Nai Shalom, PO Box 1019, Westborough, MA 01581. mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020