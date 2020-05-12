|
|
McDONOUGH, Martin Age 91, of Norwood, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of H. Jean (Wood) McDonough and they shared 40 years of marriage until his passing. He was the loving father of Brian J. McDonough and Linda Wood, both of Colorado Springs, CO; Maureen Womack of Chesapeake, VA; Sean McDonough of Italy, Coleen McDonough of Arizona. Loving stepfather of Mary-Jean McDermott, Patricia McManus and Barbara McDonough, all of Norwood. Brother of the late Edward McDonough and Marie Burback. He was the cherished grandfather of 11. Mr. McDonough was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Community News Dealers, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Boston Globe Newspaper Co. for forty-three years before retiring. Funeral services will be private. To share an online condolence, please visit gilloolyfuneralhome.com Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood (781) 762-0147 gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Martin McDONOUGH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020