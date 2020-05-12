Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN MCDONOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN MCDONOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Martin Age 91, of Norwood, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of H. Jean (Wood) McDonough and they shared 40 years of marriage until his passing. He was the loving father of Brian J. McDonough and Linda Wood, both of Colorado Springs, CO; Maureen Womack of Chesapeake, VA; Sean McDonough of Italy, Coleen McDonough of Arizona. Loving stepfather of Mary-Jean McDermott, Patricia McManus and Barbara McDonough, all of Norwood. Brother of the late Edward McDonough and Marie Burback. He was the cherished grandfather of 11. Mr. McDonough was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Community News Dealers, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Boston Globe Newspaper Co. for forty-three years before retiring. Funeral services will be private. To share an online condolence, please visit gilloolyfuneralhome.com Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood (781) 762-0147 gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Martin McDONOUGH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -