MARTIN "MARTY" MELAMED

MARTIN "MARTY" MELAMED Obituary
MELAMED, Martin "Marty" Of Middleborough, formerly of Avon, MA. Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his soulmate and best friend, his beloved wife Ronna (Hodus) Melamed. He was the devoted father of the late Beryl Melamed, his wife Danielle Melamed Repella and her husband Nicholas Repella, and granddaughter Julia Peacock. Devoted brother of the late Bruce Melamed. Son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Weinberg) Melamed. Former employee of Beth Israel Deaconess Boston Radiology Dept., General Electric Medical Systems, and a retired Lieutenant of the Avon Fire Dept. Marty was also a member of the Mason Garden City Lodge and Moses Michael Hays Lodge, Oak Point Train Club, South Shore Railroad Club, and the Mass Shomrim Society. He was an avid bingo player with his wife Ronna, and loved to travel and take cruises. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:30am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be at his late residence on Tuesday following burial until 6pm and continuing Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to BID Medical Center, Development Office, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or Season Hospice & Palliative Care, 1 Edgewater Drive, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
