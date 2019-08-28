|
|
MEROWITZ, Martin M.D. Of Wellesley, on August 23, 2019, passed peacefully after a long illness. Beloved husband of Julie (Larkin) Merowitz. Devoted father of Ben Merowitz and his wife Shirley Macbeth of Boston and Emily (Merowitz) Tedeschi and her husband David of New Jersey. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Tedeschi and Nate, Maddie and Riley Merowitz. Son of the late Zigmont and Frieda (Goldstein) Merovitz. Born and raised in the Bronx, Marty was a brilliant student who earned a full scholarship to Columbia University before heading to NYU Medical School. Moving to Boston, he began a long and rewarding career in psychiatry – including lengthy tenures at the VA and BCBS of MA – but even more importantly, he met and married the love of his life, Julie. For the next 50 years, they shared the finer things in life: exotic cuisine, great wine, music (his tastes ran from the operas of Mozart to Coltrane and Sinatra's blue period), and travel. Together they explored Italy, the Cote d'Azur, Ireland, Amsterdam and Martinique, as well as San Francisco and Napa. He leaves behind the legacy of his loving family and rich memories of his fierce intellect, endless curiosity, and wonderful sense of humor. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New York Public Library at www.nypl.org/support/donate For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342
View the online memorial for Martin M.D. MEROWITZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019