YORRA, Martin N. Age 81, of Winthrop, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest with dignity after years of fighting valiantly through a long illness, on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Amy (Falthzik) Yorra. Son of the late Abraham & Minnie Yorra. Dear brother of Dr. Frederick Yorra and the late Rosalyn Gurard. Cherished cousin of Harvey & Judi Tabachnick, Fredda Castle, and Hal & Patricia Zuravel. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews, and great-grandnieces & nephews. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN, on Wednesday, September 11, at 11:00 AM. Interment in Peabody. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, until 6PM and on Thursday 1-6PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019