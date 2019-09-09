Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
Temple Tifereth Israel
93 Veterans Road
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Temple Tifereth Israel
93 Veterans Road
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN YORRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN N. YORRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN N. YORRA Obituary
YORRA, Martin N. Age 81, of Winthrop, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest with dignity after years of fighting valiantly through a long illness, on September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Amy (Falthzik) Yorra. Son of the late Abraham & Minnie Yorra. Dear brother of Dr. Frederick Yorra and the late Rosalyn Gurard. Cherished cousin of Harvey & Judi Tabachnick, Fredda Castle, and Hal & Patricia Zuravel. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & nephews, and great-grandnieces & nephews. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN, on Wednesday, September 11, at 11:00 AM. Interment in Peabody. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, until 6PM and on Thursday 1-6PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now