MARTIN NELLHAUS

NELLHAUS, Martin Of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Swampscott, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was 95. He was the beloved husband for 35 years of Selma Nellhaus (Boardman), native of Lynn, who survives him, and of the late Muriel Nellhaus (Cohen) of blessed memory who passed away in 1979. Martin is also survived by his four children, Dr. Kurt Nellhaus of Charleston, WV, Joan Nellhaus of Saratoga Springs, NY, Pamela Stroud of Medford and Linda Nellhaus of Melrose; and five grandchildren, Ryan, Molly, Emma, Sophie and Gabi. Martin arrived in the United States from Germany with his family in 1939 as a refugee from Nazi tyranny. The Nellhaus family, led by Rabbi Dagobert Nellhaus, resided in Haverhill, Roxbury and Dorchester as they found their way to a new life in America. Martin served proudly and with distinction in the U.S. Navy during World War II, graduated in engineering from Northeastern University, and had a successful 40+ year engineering career with the General Electric Company. An avid mountaineer and skier, he was featured in the Boston Globe's March 14, 2013 profile of the Hickory Dickory Docs Ski Club, of which he was then (and through 2019 remained) the oldest active member. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Holocaust Legacy Foundation (c/o Jody Kipnis, Middleton MA) or to Temple Sinai of Marblehead, of which Martin was an active member from 1995 to 2019. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com
