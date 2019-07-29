Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MARTIN BARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN R. "BOB" BARTER

MARTIN R. "BOB" BARTER Obituary
BARTER, Martin R. "Bob" Of Dedham, formerly of Hyde Park and Boston's South End, July 28, 2019. Longtime loving boyfriend of Dorothy Marley. Loving father of Arlene Donovan and her husband Thomas of Raynham, Mark Barter and his wife Darlene of Raynham, Glenn Smith of Boston, and Brian Smith of Boston. Cherished grandfather, "Papa," of Annie Barter, Michelle Westgate, James Donovan and Carolyn Donovan, and great-grandfather of Jaina Westgate. Dear brother of the late Vivian Barter, Norma Noonan, and Jackie Baxter. Also survived by his niece Melissa Dec of Taunton, as well as several other loving nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Mass Friday, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Church. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38140. Interment will be private. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
