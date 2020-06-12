|
|
SILBERT, Martin R. "Marty" Age 89, of Bluffton, SC, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on May 7, 1931 in Boston, MA to parents Harold and Viola Silbert. A graduate of Boston English High School, he graduated from Boston University in 1958. Following graduation, he joined his father in his CPA firm, attained his CPA certification and practiced in the greater Boston area until his retirement in 2000. On April 15, 1988, he married Joan L. Ames and they divided their time between homes in Newburyport, MA and Weston, VT before moving to Bluffton, SC in 2004. Marty loved his life in Bluffton's Sun City, enjoying all outdoor activities and doting on his puppy "Missy," adopted in 2008. Rejoicing in The Southern Lifestyle, he remained devoted to all the Boston sports teams, especially The New England Patriots. In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his daughters, Pamela Loftus (Michael) of Clifton Park, NY and Ellen Silbert of East Falmouth, MA, grandchildren Katherine, Kevin, Leigh Ann and Bridget Loftus and Melanie and Elizabeth Weinick. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Louise Lewis. His family wishes to thank the angels at Tidewater Hospice, CNA Lisa, RN Meghan and SW Jodi for their care and compassion during Marty's journey. According to his wishes, no Funeral will be held, nor any Memorial Celebration at this time, due to COVID-19. Contributions in honor of Marty may be made to the Weston Playhouse, Weston, VT or Maranatha Farm, Ridgeland, SC.
View the online memorial for Martin R. "Marty" SILBERT
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020