FELDSTEIN, Martin S. Of Belmont, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at age 79, the George F. Baker Professor of Economics at Harvard University and President Emeritus of the National Bureau of Economic Research. For 54 years, the beloved and devoted husband of Kathleen (Foley) Feldstein. Loving father of Margaret Feldstein Borden & her husband Mark, Janet Feldstein McKillop & her husband Matt. Cherished grandfather of Clementine and Otto Borden and Katherine Ray and Mac McKillop. Dear brother of Helen Feldstein. Born in New York City in 1939, the son of Meyer C "Mac" and Esther (Gevarter) Feldstein, he was educated at Harvard College and received his D.Phil. from Oxford University. Marty met Kate at Oxford in 1964 when he was a student at Nuffield College, where he later became an Honorary Fellow. He joined the Harvard faculty in 1967, and over the next five decades Marty introduced generations of students to the study of economics. He served as President and CEO of the NBER for thirty years. From 1982 through 1984, he was Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and President Reagan's chief economic adviser. He served on the boards of several public corporations, including J.P. Morgan and Eli Lilly. He was a member of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board under George W. Bush and the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board under Barack Obama. He was the recipient of numerous honorary degrees and awards, including the John Bates Clark medal in 1977. Funeral services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00pm. The burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at Harvard University in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 13, 2019