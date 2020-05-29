Boston Globe Obituaries
Short, Williamson, & Diamond Funeral Home
52 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-6900
PIMENTEL, Martin S. Retired Sergeant Cambridge Police Department Of Belmont, May 27. Beloved husband of Gloria (Amaral). Retired Deputy Superintendent, Cambridge Police Department, for over 40 years. Dear and devoted father of Tiffany Pimentel Deware and her husband, William of North Providence, RI, David Pimentel of Waltham, Daniel Pimentel of Chelsea, Victoria Pimentel and her husband, John Butterworth of Belmont, and Matthew Pimentel of Belmont. Brother of Richard Pimentel of Needham, Dorothy Berdee of NJ and Denise Kempf of FL. Loving grandfather of Adrianna, Sophia, William and Leonardo Deware. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, private Services for Martin will be held for the immediate family and a Memorial Service will be planned when it becomes possible. Late U.S. Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martin's memory to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
