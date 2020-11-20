STEIN, Martin Of Key Largo, Florida, formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away on November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen, loving father of Barbara Webber, Dr. Michael (Gena) Stein, Dr. Marsha Stein, Dr. Peter (Jeanne) Stein, Mark Stepakoff and Shanee Stepakoff, cherished grandfather of eleven, adored great-grandfather of six. Donations in memory of Martin Stein may be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital Cardiovascular Division Fund, 122576 Boston, MA 02241-4905. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, (305) 932-2700. View the online memorial for Martin STEIN