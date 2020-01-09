|
|
WEISS, Martin Of North Reading, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Lincoln, MA. He was born April 30, 1934 in Stoneham to the late Manuel and Ethel Weiss. Brother of the late Marshall Weiss and survived by his sister, Beverly Feinstein. Devoted husband for 46 years to his late wife Marsha (Sobell) Weiss. Loving father to Barbara Murphy and son-in-law Bob Murphy and Robert Weiss and daughter-in-law Marilyn Weiss. Proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Max Murphy and his wife Kenya, Harry Murphy and his wife Mimi, Juliette Weiss and Matthew Weiss. He is survived by his fiancée Judith Chaloff. Martin received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. He began his career in private industry and later served as Chief Engineer for the Metropolitan District Commission for 39 years. He then returned to private industry and began his own environmental consulting firm. Martin proudly served as an Arbitrator for the State Office of Consumer Affairs for over 10 years. He also served on the North Reading Conservation Commission for 29 years. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and regularly played in a poker game with his college fraternity brothers for over 65 years. He enjoyed many summers on Squam Lake in New Hampshire and many winters in Naples, Florida. Services will be held at the chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Friday, January 10th at 2pm, followed by burial. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robert and Marilyn Weiss on Friday following burial until 5pm and Saturday from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the House, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020