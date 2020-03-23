|
LANDERS, Marvel M. Of Watertown, died on March 19, 2020. Born in Springfield, Illinois, on July 9, 1934, to Elmer Raymond Neal and Marie Alstott Neal. A graduate of Pawnee High School, she earned an Associate's degree in Voice at what is now Springfield College in Illinois. Survivors include her daughters, Maria Gabriella Landers (and her husband, Brian J. Dore) of New Haven, CT, and Renée M. Landers (and her husband, Thomas L. Barrette, Jr.) of Watertown, MA, and her only grandchild, Nelson Landers Barrette of Watertown and New Haven. Her brother, Elmer Lee Neal, and his wife Sharon of Pawnee, Illinois, along with several nieces and nephews, also survive her. A brother, Harry, who died in infancy, predeceased her. Her marriage to Robert E. Landers, a career soldier in the United States Army who died in 1999, ended in divorce. Marvel, also known by her grandson's affectionate sobriquet, Nana, was single-mindedly focused on her children and, later, her grandson. Growing up on farms in central Illinois, she studied piano, voice, and dance, talents she pursued in college. In her youth, she was active in musical theatre productions and classical concert performances. For many years, she was the first choice of friends and family to sing for weddings and other important occasions. She had an independent—some would say rebellious—streak, looking beyond prevailing social conventions of the 1950s by entering an interracial relationship and marriage. After living in Hanau, Germany, from 1960 to 1963 as a military wife, she returned to Springfield where she was an office worker and balanced her career with family responsibilities, as essentially a single parent. She relocated to the Boston area in 1985 to be near her daughters on the East Coast. Nana invested all of her limited resources in her daughters, who did not lack for educational and myriad other opportunities and experiences. Her daughters had swimming lessons even though she herself could not swim. Her family has memories of her do-it-yourself decorating projects, the fudge candy she made for the holidays, the matching clown costumes for Halloween her daughters wore one year, her diligent efforts to learn Debussy's Clair de lune on the piano, and her complete indulgence in all things for her grandson. She did the best she could in often daunting circumstances. From this dedication, her daughters and grandson learned how to navigate through the world measuring success by their own standards. After moving to Pine Knoll Nursing Center, she looked forward to daily visits from family members who would bring her favorite Starbucks drink. The visiting restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus disrupted that familiar routine. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Powers Music School, 396 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478, where Nana spent many hours accompanying her grandson to piano and pennywhistle lessons and attending recitals. A Service to honor her life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020