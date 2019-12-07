|
ADNER, Marvin MD Retired Physician Died at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a brief hospitalization on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at age 85. He was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. Son of Harry and Sara Shoenberg. He attended Tufts Medical School and did his residency at Boston City Hospital. Subsequently, he became Chief of Medicine and Hematology at Metro West Medical Center. He was an avid runner and ran multiple marathons both in Boston and New York. He started the first medical care team for runners in the United States, which is still in use today. He was a consultant for both the American and European Olympic Committees and Medical Director of the Boston Marathon from 1975-2006. He loved to read and was a consummate etymologist. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, friends, and dogs. He is survived by his devoted wife Deborah, 3 sons Daniel, James, Benjamin and his wife Meredith of Swampscott. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Jeremy, and Jordan. Also survived by his former wife Barbara Cohen Adner. He was predeceased by his generous and loving brother Jerry Adner of Orchard Park, New York. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 17th, 11:00 am at The Newton Cemetery Chapel on Walnut Street in Newton, MA. Reception to follow (TBA). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Dr. Marvin Adner, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019