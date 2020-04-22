|
WRIGHT, Marvin C. Greatly Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Friend and Co-worker Marvin C. Wright died peacefully at home after a brief battle against an extremely aggressive and ultimately non-treatable form of cancer. Mr. Wright was born in Baltimore but lived in Massachusetts most of his life, where he worked as a licensed optician for over 40 years. His specialty was customer service, not solely as a professional but in every facet of his life. He made everyone he encountered feel special because they genuinely were important and special to him. With his larger than life presence, generosity of spirit, warmth and wit, he made an indelible impression on one and all. He is survived by his wife, Nina Rosenberg of Medford, his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Christie Wright of Methuen, his sister, Marilynn Wright, nephew, John L. Brown, and great-niece, Tajah A. Brown, all of Gwynn Oak, Maryland. The family looks forward to holding a Celebration of Life Service when everyone can congregate in person and share stories of life with Marvin. Until then, you can share your stories at www.keefefuneralhome.com/memorials/marvin-c-wright/4184988/index.php on the interactive Book of Memories. If you would like to be notified when the Celebration of Life Service is scheduled, please subscribe to updates on this same web page. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of Marvin C. Wright to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923, or via www.vnacare.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020