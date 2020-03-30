|
FRANK, Marvin Of Natick, formerly of Waltham and Needham, died on March 27th, 2020 at age 88. Marvin was loved and will be missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Janet Frank, his devoted and loving children, Rick, Cory, Tracy, Evan, Jody and Greg, as well as stepchildren, Peter, David and Susan, all of whom considered him Dad. He was the cherished grandfather of thirteen grandchildren – some of whom called him "Buddy," a nickname that became a loving term of endearment. Marvin was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his brother Larry by his mother Celia. He went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and accepted a commission in the Air Force. After his military service, Marvin had a long, successful career in sales and marketing for Motorola/Codex. Marvin passed away in the loving care of the kind and compassionate staff at the Thomas Upham House in Medfield, Massachusetts. In light of current events, a Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020