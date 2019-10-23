|
|
LOURIE, Marvin H. Age 86, of Chicago, IL, died peacefully on October 19, 2019, at The Carrington at Lincolnwood, in Lincolnwood, IL. Born on December 20, 1932 in Brookline, MA, he was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Sadie (Korelitz) Lourie; his sister, Miriam (Louis) Chandler; his brothers, Samuel (Fredda) Lourie and Sheldon (Dorothy) Lourie; and his son-in-law, Morris Benatar of Atlanta, GA. Survivors include his longtime companion, Marilyn Bard of Skokie, IL; his son, Alexander (Mary Beth) Lourie of Northbrook, IL; his daughter, Diane (Lourie) Benatar of Johns Creek, GA; four grandchildren, including three granddaughters, Leah (David) Gordon of Atlanta, GA; Katherine Lourie of Chicago, IL and Caroline Lourie of Skokie, IL and a grandson, Dr. Steven (Taylor) Benatar of Atlanta, GA; his great-grandson, Michael Gordon of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends from the myriad of places he lived, especially Chicago and Manzanillo, Mexico. Graveside Service will be held at Crawford St. Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America: alzfdn.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019