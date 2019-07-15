Boston Globe Obituaries
MARVIN LOWELL EATOUGH

MARVIN LOWELL EATOUGH Obituary
EATOUGH, Marvin Lowell Of Somervillle, passed peacefully on July 6, 2019, at the age of 87 after a long illness. Loving husband of 58 years to Frances (Lowe). Son of Rev. H. Campbell and Thelma Eatough. Father of David of Revere, Susan and Kevin Laudermilk of Plymouth, Brian and Elaine (Cope) of Somerville and Michael and Bridget (Flynn) of Fairhaven. Grandfather of Rebecca and Hannah Laudermilk of Plymouth and Rachel and Samantha Eatough of Somerville. Brother of Anthea Smith of Dover, NH, John and Marie Eatough of West Yarmouth, H. Campbell Eatough Jr. (deceased) and Thelma Viera of Dennisport. Brother-in-law to Ernest (deceased) of Cambridge, Russell (deceased) and Joyanne Lowe of Andover, Ronald and Judy Lowe of Lunenburg. Choir Director and organist for 39 years at Our Lady of Pity Church in Cambridge, and also at St. John the Evangelist and Immaculate Conception Churches in Cambridge and at St. Ann Church in Somerville. Musical director at Temple Beth Elohim, Wellesley for 49 years. Right Worshipful Marvin L. Eatough was a dedicated Mason. Member and Organist of his mother lodge, Amicable Lodge, Cambridge for over 50 years, Grand Organist of the Grand Lodge, Boston for 25 years and Member and Organist of numerous other Massachusetts Masonic lodges and chapters. Member of the Aleppo Shriners. Proud member of the Mayflower Society. Wake Friday, July 19, 4-7pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. Service 9am Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, 115 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, followed by interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Northwood, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to -Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. To leave an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
