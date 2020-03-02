Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for MARVIN RICHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN RICHMAN

MARVIN RICHMAN Obituary
RICHMAN, Marvin Marvin Richman of Natick entered into rest February 29, 2020 at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Litwack) Richman and the late Irene (Libert) Richman. Devoted mother of Lorraine Garber & her husband Michael, Mark Bresner & his wife Ellen, Arlene Ina Bresner & her wife Linda McKenna, Michele Gardner & her husband Alfred, Bruce Richman & his wife Ewa, Sheryl Brady & her husband Owen, Alan Richman, and the late Elaine Richman. Loving brother of the late Jack, Rose and Al. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Marvin was an Electrical Engineer who worked on UNIVAC I at Eckert Mauchly and the Patriot Missile at Raytheon. An avid traveler, a voracious reader, and a World War II Veteran, he was proud of his family and his career. Services on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10 AM in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA 02067. Memorial observance at the family home immediately following interment from 1-9 PM. Donations in Marvin's memory may be directed to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org/waystogive/giving Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
