STERN, Marvin Of Weston, formerly of Framingham, retired attorney, was entered into rest on August 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Devoted cousin to Sumner "Sonny" Hoberman and his wife Muriel, Toby Hoberman, Miriam Brandes, Shirley Marsfield and Rhonda Vengrow. Dear son of the late Samuel and Mildred (Kolow) Stern. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove Street, West Roxbury. Marvin was a highly esteemed Harvard educated attorney who practiced Worker's Compensation law before the Industrial Accident Board in Boston for many years and was well-known for his knowledge of the law, as well as his kind demeanor with his clients, his brother and sister attorneys and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's memory to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019