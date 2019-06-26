WISCH, Marvin MD Passed away on June 23, 2019, at the age of 96 and was predeceased by his 1st wife, Sylvia and 2nd wife, Jo-Ann. He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brother. He graduated from New York University, Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and the University of California Irvine School of Medicine.



He practiced family medicine in Fair Lawn, NJ for 68 years and was a past Chief of Family Medicine at The Valley Hospital of Ridgewood, NJ. He was recognized and honored by the State of NJ as well as many other organizations for his devotion to his patients and the community. He served as the Fair Lawn Police Surgeon for decades, declared Citizen of The Year by the Knights of Pythias Lodge, was President of the NJ Chapter of General Practitioners and was selected as one of America's top Family Doctors.



Funeral Services were held at The Fair Lawn Jewish Center (Fair Lawn, NJ) on June 25, 2019. In lieu of gifts, please send donations in his honor to: The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ). Funeral arrangements by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc. (PARAMUS, NJ). Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary