HAND, Mary (Campbell). Of West Roxbury and Mission Hill on April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Hand. Loving mother of Mary Cait Foley and her husband Mark, Deirdre Rourke and her husband Timothy & the late Mary Ellen Hand. Adored grandmother of Korey Foley and Katherine, Thomas and Mary Rourke. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, guidelines put in place by Gov. Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Franciscan Children's, 30 Warren St., Brighton, MA 02135. William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020