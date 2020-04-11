Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY . (CAMPBELL) HAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY . (CAMPBELL) HAND Obituary
HAND, Mary (Campbell). Of West Roxbury and Mission Hill on April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Hand. Loving mother of Mary Cait Foley and her husband Mark, Deirdre Rourke and her husband Timothy & the late Mary Ellen Hand. Adored grandmother of Korey Foley and Katherine, Thomas and Mary Rourke. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, guidelines put in place by Gov. Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Franciscan Children's, 30 Warren St., Brighton, MA 02135. William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -