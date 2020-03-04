|
AHERN, Mary A. (Connelly) Age 91, of Franklin, died peacefully with family at her side, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Enclave of Franklin, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert P. Ahern, who died in 2011. Born June 29, 1928, in Boston, a daughter of the late James P. and Margaret (McInerney) Connelly, she was a former longtime resident of Norwood, until moving to Franklin. She was raised and educated in Boston, was a graduate of Girls Latin in Boston and received her Bachelor's degree in education from Emmanuel College. Mary was an elementary school teacher at the John F. Kennedy Memorial School in Franklin. Mary was devoted to her family and enjoyed the beach, traveling, eating ice cream, reading and vacationing on Cape Cod. She is survived by her children, Patricia A. Toney and her husband Byron of Franklin, Jane M. Lazzaro and her husband Gerard of Walpole, Peter A. Ahern and his wife Julie of Attleboro, and a brother James P. Connelly. She was the mother of the late Mark P. Ahern. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jessica Flores, Michelle, Andrew Ahern, Sean, Christopher, Caroline Toney, Kerin Hamilton, Nicole Lazzaro and her great-grandchildren, Brooks, Tucker, Oliver & Julian. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Saturday, March 7th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, at 11AM. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, will take place at a later date. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020