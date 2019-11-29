|
|
BENSON, Mary A. (Casey) Of Brighton, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Benson (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Eileen J. McClellan of Brighton, William R. and his wife Mary of Kingston, Carol Lucas and her husband Brian of Dedham and Edward of Brighton. Sister of the late Richard Casey and his wife Ruth of Mansfield, OH. Sister-in-law of Virginia Gibert and her husband Edward of Framingham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special nephew Kevin Mojave & family. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, December 2nd from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Past Regent of the Court Our Lady of The Presentation #1545 Catholic Daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Poor Clare Nuns, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook and directions, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019