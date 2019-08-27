Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY A. (BURRILL) BOGAN

MARY A. (BURRILL) BOGAN Obituary
BOGAN, Mary A. (Burrill) Of Melrose, Aug. 26, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late William B. Bogan, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Loving mother of James P. Bogan and his wife Virginia of Salina, KS, Rosanne L. Burton and her husband Lambert of Wakefield, and the late Kevin A. Bogan. Dear sister of Dolores Shephard and her late husband Donald. Cherished grandmother of Laura C. Burton. Also survived by her nieces Dawn D'Alelio and her husband Edward, and Maura Shephard. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Mary's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4-7pm, and again on Thursday at 9am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
