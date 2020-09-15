BOZOIAN, Mary A. (Finn) Age 100, of Avon, died September 10, 2020. She was a guidance counselor for Quincy Public Schools for 19 years until retirement. Mary was the wife of the late Kacher Merton Bozoian; mother of Paula M. Bozoian of Avon & Paul M. Bozoian & his partner Suzanna Roberts of Berlin; grandmother of Thomas M. Hazel & his wife Emma Leonard of New York City, & Anne Hazel of Canton; great-grandmother of Cole Hazel; sister of Margaret Clifford of Ohio, & the late Robert, Richard, Leonard, William, & Joan Finn, & Helen Giordano; & an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Respectfully, Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, c/o Laura Owens, 34 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169. For biography, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
