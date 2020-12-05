CAMPIA, Mary A. (Antonucci) Age 95, of Dedham and South Yarmouth, passed away at her home on December 2, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1925 in Leominster to the late Joseph and Agnus (DiNardo) Antonucci. Mary was raised and educated in Leominster and at Forsyth Dental School in Boston. She was married to the late William A. Campia of Dedham. Mary is survived by her three children: William J. Campia and his wife Melanie S. Sides of Hanson, Peter A. Campia of South Yarmouth and Marilyn J. (Campia) and her husband Peter A. Arnold of Foxborough. She was the sister to the late Jennie (Antonucci Barry) Mullan of Leominster and the late Anthony (Babe) Antonucci of Waltham. She will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren, Gregory, Marissa, Jonathan, Derek and Caroline, and her four great-grandchildren, Bronson, Greyson, Ian and Griffin. Mary was also a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to join them in remembering Mary on Tuesday, December 8, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Mary's Life will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Dedham. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. A private Burial will take place at a later time for immediate family only. Donations in Mary's name can be made to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500