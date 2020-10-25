CENSULLO, Mary A. (Panzetti) Of Boston's North End and formerly of Somerville and Medford, passed away on October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Censullo. Devoted mother of David Censullo and his wife Sherri of Peabody, Darlene Tierney of Naples, FL, Stephen Censullo and his wife Cheryl of Bradenton, FL and Lisa Censullo and her husband Martin Joyce of Winchester. Dear sister of Richard "Rico" Panzetti, Carmen Panzetti, Ronald Panzetti and his wife Marie and the late Frank Panzetti. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford Street, Somerville, on Wednesday morning at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at: www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event
. Facial masks and Social distancing protocols must be followed, church capacity will be limited to 100 people. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For more information or to send a condolence message please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA