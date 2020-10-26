CLEMENTE, Mary A. (Hermitage) Of Reading, died peacefully in the loving embrace of her family on October 23, 2020. She was 81 years old. Mary was predeceased by her husband Gerald D. Clemente, parents Kathleen and George Hermitage, sister Jane Gillis, brother George Hermitage and son in-law Daniel Coneeny. Beloved mother of Christopher Clemente & his wife Mary, Cathleen Coneeny & her partner Frank, Beth Robinson & her husband Charles, David Clemente and his wife Elizabeth, Gerald D. Clemente, Jr. & his wife Denise, Adam Clemente & his wife Madeline, and her baby Matthew Clemente and his wife Elizabeth. Doting Nana to Michael, Taylor, Mackenzie, Daniel, Charlie, Kendall, Weston, Pip, Emily, David, Maya, Cecelia, Shannon, and Great-grandmother to the apple of her eye, Maggie Grace. Also survived by numerous friends and anyone she sat next to and started a conversation with along the many roads she traveled and countless restaurants she visited. Foxwoods and MGM casinos are simply devastated by her loss. Mary retired as a car salesperson from Iversen Ford in Billerica in 2005 after over twenty successful years in a male dominated, competitive environment, but her career always took a backseat to her family and friends. Never one to shy away from any conversation or debate, she was a caring, nurturing, protective, and supportive Mother who always let you know what she thought and always stood ready to do anything for her family and friends. Our hearts are broken by her death, but we are comforted in knowing that her legacy of love and compassion for family, friends and even those she met only briefly lives on in every kind word and gesture done in her memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., READING, MA. Followed by private burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Daniel P. Coneeny Scholarship c/o Billerica Scholarship Foundation, Town Hall – Treasurer's Department, 365 Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821 or to the charity of your choice
